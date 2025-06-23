Stunning Picture of Vikhroli Shaft Shows Crucial Access Point In Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor

Mumbai: Work at the Vikhroli Shaft in Mumbai is progressing rapidly as part of India’s most ambitious infrastructure venture, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

Vikhroli Shaft Crucial Point In Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor

This shaft is one of four key access points for constructing a 21-kilometre-long underground tunnel, which includes India’s first 7-kilometre undersea tunnel beneath Thane creek.

Located on a 3.95-hectare site, the Vikhroli Shaft will be used to lower two massive tunnel boring machines (TBMs)—one heading toward Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and the other toward Ghansoli.

Ministry of Railways has shared picture of Vikhroli Shaft work in progress, with a caption that reads, “Powering Progress, 24x7. Work is underway at Vikhroli Shaft in Mumbai, Maharashtra, a crucial access point for India’s biggest underground Rail tunnel, part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad #BulletTrain project.”

The shaft is approximately 56 meters deep, and piling work has already been completed.

This tunnel is part of Package C-02, awarded to Afcons Infrastructure, and is being built using a combination of Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

The project is especially designed to minimise disruption in densely populated urban areas, with strict environmental controls in place for noise, air quality, and debris disposal.