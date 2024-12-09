Vikram Misri Lands in Dhaka for Bilateral Talks Amid Tensions Over Attacks on Hindus

Dhaka: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Dhaka on Monday morning to discuss bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh , officials said.

This is the first high-level official visit after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took over in Bangladesh. The visit comes amid recent reports of rise in violence against minorities in Bangladesh and the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong.

The delegation led by the foreign secretaries of the two countries is expected to discuss the overall issues of bilateral relations by participating in the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) mechanism established between the two countries. On December 4, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, Shafiqul Alam, said that the Foreign Secretaries of the two countries would hold talks on issues of mutual interest. In September this year, the Foreign Adviser (Minister) of the interim government of Bangladesh Md. Touhid Hossain had met the Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

They decided to maintain "good working relationship" and also decided to hold FOC between India and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, reports of attacks on minorties continue in Bangladesh. On December 6, another Hindu temple was allegedly set on fire in the outskirts of Dhaka. The Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, at Dhor village, in North of Dhaka came under attack on late Friday night. Babul Ghosh, supervisor of the temple said that a complaint has been filed against unidentified miscreants for burning down his ancestral temple.

Speaking with ANI, Ghosh said that the attackers poured petrol on the idols while he was not present at the house and ran away on hearing his footsteps. He further alleged that the attackers had some "ulterior motives" other than burning the idols. Spiritual leader Chinmony Krishna Das also continues to be under arrest on alleged sedition charges.

The Ministry of External Affairs has pressed the Bangladesh interim government to ensure that the legal rights of the individual are respected and that his trial is fair and transparent. Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is associated with the Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote, was arrested in Dhaka on November 25 on 'sedition' charges. The arrest followed a complaint file on October 31 by a local politician that accused Chinmoy Das and others of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally of the Hindu community. On December 3, a Bangladesh court set January 2, 2025 as the next date of hearing in the case.

