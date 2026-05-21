‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ is Our Commitment, Not a Mere Slogan: PM Modi Chairs Council of Ministers Meeting for Midterm Review

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the meeting of the Council of Ministers at Seva Teerth in the national capital.

According to a BJP leader, "During the meeting, presentations were made by several key ministries, including Agriculture, Forest, Labour, Road Transport, Corporate Affairs, External Affairs, Commerce, and Power."

Addressing the ministers, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the need for faster decision-making and efficient governance. He stressed that files should move quickly without unnecessary delays and called for maximising productivity in the minimum time. He also urged ministries to bring greater simplicity in governance and place a stronger focus on reforms.

Reiterating the government's long-term vision, the Prime Minister said that "Viksit Bharat 2047" is not merely a slogan but the government's commitment.

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Ministries that ranked lower in performance evaluations were advised to take corrective measures and improve their functioning.

The Council of Ministers also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the successful five-nation visit. The External Affairs Minister briefed the meeting on the outcomes and significance of the Prime Minister's five-country tour.

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The Prime Minister also directed ministers to actively reach out to the public and highlight the achievements of the government over the past 12 years.

According to sources, the meeting was viewed as an important midterm stocktaking of the government's performance. The high-level gathering was attended by Union Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge, and ministers of state.

The meeting began today at 5 pm.

The meeting comes amid rising global concerns over energy security and increasing fuel prices linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route.

The Council of Ministers includes 30 cabinet ministers, excluding the Prime Minister, five ministers of state (independent charge) and 36 ministers of state.