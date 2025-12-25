'Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill to Boost Village Infrastructure & Guarantee 125 Days of Labour Instead of 100': Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday hailed the approval by Parliament to the Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill, saying labourers will now get employment for 125 days as compared to 100 days earlier and infrastructure will improve in villages.

The Defence Minister, who was speaking at the inauguration of 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' in Lucknow, said that the legislation will benefit villagers, the poor and farmers.

'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our Prime Minister has done a great thing for villages, the poor, and farmers. Earlier, a lot of corruption was reported in the MNREGA. In its place, a new bill, Viksit Bharat- G RAM G, has been passed in the Parliament. Labourers will now get employment for 125 days as compared to 100 days earlier. Basic foundational structures in villages will also be developed," Rajnath Singh said.

He hailed PM Modi as a global statesman who has "raised India's prestige on the world stage" and he is the only Prime Minister to receive the State awards from 29 countries.

Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance. Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life.

Rajnath Singh said the event on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is not only a tribute to the three towering political figures but also a reflection of the government's commitment to honour India's heritage and national icons. "In the last decade, the Prime Minister has given the country a new 'mantra' (motto) which is to respect our great men and take pride in our civilisational values," he said.

Calling Shyama Prasad Mookerji a symbol of national unity, the Minister recalled his struggle and the "sacrifice of his life" for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, a vision he said was fulfilled under "PM Modi's leadership". He added that "the government's 'antyodaya' philosophy drew inspiration from Deendayal Upadhayay's ideology".

"Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay taught that dignity, self-respect, knowledge and spiritual enrichment are essential for every individual. Our government's focus on the welfare of poor reflects that very vision," Singh said.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rajnath Singh recalled his stature and sense of humour, narrating an anecdote from Vajpayee's visit to Pakistan.

"I would like to share one incident. He went to Pakistan and inspired by his speech, one Pakistani woman reporter said that she is ready to marry him, but in return, he has to give Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan. But Atalji, with a smile on his face, said, "Madam, I am ready to marry you, but in return, I want Pakistan as dowry. He (Rajnath Singh) always carried this humorous nature with him," Rajnath Singh said.

"Atalji's contribution to India's politics, society and culture is invaluable, "he said.

The Defence Minister also praised the country's economic progress, asserting that India is "moving rapidly towards new heights of development" and gaining greater respect internationally. "Today, the world listens seriously to what India has to say," he added.

Singh congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for establishing the Prerna Sthal and also paid respects to late sculptor Ram Sutar.

"With these statutes we are not just honouring the three great leaders, but we are also taking forward their vision for a strong, united and self-confident India," he said.

The Viksit Bharat- G RAM G bill was passed in the winter session of Parliament and has been given assent by President Droupadi Murmu.