  • Villager Killed and Family Injured in Chhattisgarh as House Set Ablaze

Published 00:14 IST, September 16th 2024

Villager Killed and Family Injured in Chhattisgarh as House Set Ablaze

A man was killed and his family members were injured when some villagers attacked them and set their house on fire in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district.

