5 Coaches of Villupuram-Puducherry Train Derails in Tamil Nadu, Major Accident Averted

Chennai: Five coaches of a passenger train from Villupuram to Puducherry derailed near Villupuram railway station here on Tuesday morning, said railway officials adding that a major accident was averted as the train stopped immediately after a loud noise was heard.

According to officials, all passengers were safely evacuated from the train.

Railway staff and engineers rushed to the site and are actively working to repair the derailed train.

Railway staff worked and the route was cleared for other trains, authorities are investigating whether the incident was due to a technical fault or sabotage.

The Villupuram Railway Police have begun an in-depth inquiry into the matter.

More information is awaited.