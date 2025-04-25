Father of Vinay Narwal, Killed By Terrorists In Pahalgam Attack, Breakdown As He Immerses Son's Ashes In Haridwar

Haridwar: Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s father broke down while immersing his son's ashes in Haridwar. Narwal was brutally killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 when 4-5 Pakistani terrorists barbarically massacred 26 Indian tourists who were visiting Kashmir.

Vinay Narwal was in Kashmir with his wife for their honeymoon as the couple got married on April 16. Narwal's was shot dead by terrorists in front of his wife.

A heartbreaking video had surfaced on day of the Pahalgam attack showing Vinay Narwal's wife was pleading for help to the locals to save her husband after he was shot at by terrorists. His wife was heard saying that terrorists shot dead her husband as he was not a Muslim.

The Pahalgam terror attack was not just a terror attack but an attempt by radicalised extremist Islamic jihadists to carry out a Hindu genocide in Jammu and Kashmir, as Vinay was not the only tourist who was targeted for being a Hindu. Many other victims and survivors of the Pahalgam terror massacre narrated harrowing details of how terrorists hand picked Hindus and shot them dead in front of their wife, children and parents.

Terrorists identified Hindus, forced them to read Kalma

Survivors and eyewitnesses of the Pahalgam terror attack narrated their trauma recalling how barbarically terrorists shot dead innocent people who just wanted to spend some quality time with their families and killed them just because they were Hindus.

Among other victims who lost their loved ones in one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, a woman said that terrorists killed her husband in front of her and son. When she asked him to kill her and son too, he (terrorist) told her no, go tell Modi. (Jao, Modi ko Batao).

The terrorist told her he won't kill her and wanted them to go and give this message to Modi telling him they massacred innocent civilians. The deceased was one Manju Nath who was visiting Kashmir with his wife Pallavi and son.

The terrorists targeted husbands before their wife, father before their children and son before their parents, leaving survivors with a deep mental trauma which only they can realise.