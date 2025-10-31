'Violence Came Close To My House': Hardeep Singh Puri Recalls Horrors Of 1984

New Delhi: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday recalled the horrors of 1984 violence against the Sikh community, saying that the violence came close to his house in Hauz Khas.

Puri informed that his parents, who lived in a DDA flat, were rescued in time by his friend.

"Like all other members of my Sikh Sangat this violence also came close to my house. I was then a young first secretary posted in Geneva at that time and was extremely worried about the safety and wellbeing of my parents who lived in a DDA flat in SFS, Hauz Khas. They were rescued in time by my Hindu friend and taken to my grandparents' first floor house in Khan Market even as unimaginable violence raged across Delhi and several other cities," Puri posted on X.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Puri said that one must value the era of inclusive development and peace. He asserted that India keeps its minorities safe and ensures development for all without discrimination.

Advertisement

"Today is the time to remember that violence with anger and rage even as we pay homage to the victims and empathise with the anguish and pain of the families they left behind. It is time to value the era of inclusive development and peace that we live in under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Today, India not only keeps its minorities safe but also ensures Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas without prejudice or discrimination," the Union Minister said.

"I shudder even now when I recall those days of 1984 when helpless and innocent Sikh men, women and children were mindlessly massacred, and their properties and places of worship were ransacked by murderous mobs guided and led by Congress leaders and their cronies. All in the name of extracting 'revenge' for the dastardly murder of Indira Gandhi," he added.

Advertisement

Puri further highlighted the inaction of the police during the time of violence against the Sikh community in 1984, saying that they were "forced" to stand as "mute spectators".

"This was when the police was forced to stand as a mute spectator even as Sikhs were being pulled out of their houses, vehicles and Gurdwaras and were being burnt alive. The state machinery was turned on its head. The protectors had turned to perpetrators," he said.

Puri alleged that voter lists were used to identify properties owned by Sikhs and accused former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi of "openly supporting" the massacre.

"Voter lists were used to identify Sikh owned homes and properties; no attempts were made to stop the mobs for several days. Instead with his statement 'When a big tree falls, the earth shakes' PM Rajiv Gandhi gave his open support to the massacre of Sikhs," he said.

Earlier, a Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Wednesday directed the Prosecution to file written submissions in a 1984 Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

Sajjan Kumar is facing trial in a case linked to FIRs registered at Janakpuri and Vikas Puri Police Stations.

The Janakpuri case pertains to the killing of two Sikhs, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, on November 1, 1984. The second case was registered in the Vikaspuri police station related to the burning of Gurcharan Singh on November 2, 1984.