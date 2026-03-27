Violence Erupts in West Bengal’s Murshidabad During Ram Navami Procession | WATCH

West Bengal: In a tense situation in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, a clash erupted in Raghunathganj at three separate locations during a Ram Navami procession. Panic spread throughout the community as violence broke out between two neighborhoods, injuring a number of individuals.

Reports state that during the procession, a guy allegedly attempted to take down one flag and replace it with another. Conflicts broke out in several regions of the region as the situation swiftly worsened.

Shops targeted, arson and looting reported; restrictions in place

As the violence intensified, incidents of vandalism were reported, with shops and establishments being attacked. The situation on the ground was made worse by allegations of looting and arson, with multiple stores set on fire. To disperse the gathering and control the situation, police had to use lathi charges. Local police and members of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) arrived on the scene shortly after and took control of the situation.

Authorities enforced Section 144 throughout the town, which forbade gatherings of four or more persons, while a flag march was held to boost locals' confidence. There is still a lot of security in place, and things are very tense.

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Murshidabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajeet Singh Yadav said, “The situation is under control now. We have arrested and detained many people. Don't worry. Let us conduct and assessment first, we will provide further details following that.”

Incident comes ahead of West Bengal polls

The incident comes at an essential point, with assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29. On May 4, the votes will be counted.

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Similar acts of violence have already occurred in Murshidabad. Stone-pelting events were reported during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in April of last year. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been accused of targeting Hindus by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was ordered by the Supreme Court earlier this year to provide a report to the Calcutta High Court outlining the application of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Additionally, the court dismissed an appeal that the West Bengal government had filed, requesting that it take its reservations about the NIA investigation to the high court.