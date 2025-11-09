Violent Mob Sets Police Vehicle On Fire In Bihar's Gopalganj Over False Rumours Of Biker's Death

Gopalganj: Violence erupted in Bihar's Gopalganj over alleged false rumours of the death of a biker by a police vehicle on Sunday evening. According to reports, as the violence erupted, a violent mob set a police vehicle on fire, leaving the area in fear and panic. The incident occurred near Jadopur Chowk, where a collision involving a police vehicle and a motorcycle left three people injured. The injured were identified as Nand Kumar Chauhan, Ehsan Ali, and Raja Hussain, all residents of Sareya Mohalla in Gopalganj.

According to police, the accident occurred around 6.30-7 pm when the police vehicle, carrying a Circle Inspector, was heading towards the police lines. The police stated that another SUV came speeding from the front, and in an attempt to avoid it, the motorcycle riders met with an accident. The injured were immediately rushed to Sadar Hospital by locals and police.

However, false rumors of one of the bikers' deaths spread quickly, triggering outrage among local residents. An angry crowd gathered near the accident site, shouting slogans and demanding action against the police. The situation escalated, and the mob set the police vehicle on fire, reducing it to ashes.

The vehicle burst into flames within seconds, causing fear and panic in the area, with police teams rushing to the scene. On information, additional police personnel rushed to the spot to control the situation, and senior officers, including Sadar SDPO Pranjal, arrived at the scene. Tear gas shells were used to disperse the mob, and police managed to bring the situation under control after a tense standoff.

Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Dixit stated that the accident was a result of the motorcycle riders trying to avoid another speeding SUV. The police are investigating the incident and taking steps to maintain law and order in the area.

SP Avdhesh Dixit said, “Around 6:30-7:00 pm, three boys were going on a bike. A police vehicle was also passing by. A Scorpio came speeding from the front. While trying to avoid the Scorpio, the bike riders met with an accident. They got injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Shortly after the incident, rumours spread at the scene that the bike rider had died. This enraged the crowd present at the scene, who then set the police vehicle on fire."

"Those responsible for this mischief will be identified, and action will be taken against them. It is not yet clear which vehicle caused the accident. An investigation will determine how the accident occurred. To disperse the crowd, we also used tear gas. The situation at the scene is normal. Some people have been detained," the police official stated.