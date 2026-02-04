Violet Clashes In Odisha's Gajapati Leave 10 Injured, BJP Leader's House Vandalised; 15 Detained

Gajapati: At least 10 people were injured in a violent clash that erupted on 2nd February, 2026, in Chandiput village, located under the Mohona police station area of Gajapati district in Odisha.

The conflict, which erupted late Monday night, reportedly began as a localised dispute before escalating into a full-scale confrontation that required a heavy police deployment.

The Incident

According to local reports and police statements, the violence was triggered by a "drunken brawl" between youths from neighbouring villages that quickly escalated into a communal altercation.

Witnesses stated that a mob of over 100 individuals, armed with sticks and sharp weapons, descended upon the Chandiput market area, creating an atmosphere of terror and vandalising several vehicles.

The situation turned critical when the attackers targeted the residence of a local BJP leader. During the assault on the house, the leader's mother and brother were reportedly targeted.

Leader's mother described the scene as "terrifying", stating that the armed group broke through doors and windows, leaving the family stunned.

Casualties and Medical Response

The clash between the two groups resulted in injuries to at least ten individuals. Emergency services rushed the victims to hospitals in Chandragiri and Mohana for medical treatment.

Authorities confirmed that while some sustained serious injuries from sharp weapons, all are currently receiving treatment.

Police Action

CCTV footage of the riot, which captures the mob moving through the market and attacking the leader's home, has been seized as primary evidence.

Based on the footage and subsequent complaints, two FIRs have been registered.

Gajapati Superintendent of Police (SP) Jatindra Kumar Panda confirmed that fifteen individuals have been arrested so far, with several others detained for questioning.

Authorities have intensified regular patrols and are using mobile tower data to identify additional suspects who may have been involved in the initial brawl.