Anand Mahindra stays very active on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) and shares videos that have interesting observations of things around the world. A few days ago, he shared a video of the highest peak of Maharashtra, Mount Kalsubai, and its scenic beauty.

And now he has shared a video that showcases a recently opened tiffin service inspired by Mumbai's famous Dabbawalas tiffin service. The Dabbawalas system of tiffin delivery is very wide and provides hot and fresh lunch to all the places across the city. This tiffin delivery system is approximately a hundred years old and still working with full efficiency.

The tiffin delivery system in London is working on the same theory as the zero-waste system, and it has eliminated the use of single-use plastic. Instead of that, they are using traditional Indian steel tiffin boxes. It also shows that the dishes in tiffin are also Indian; they have paneer sabzi, mixed vegetables, and rice. The whole menu is also plant-based, and they wrap the tiffin boxes with a cloth and use bicycles to transport the vehicles to their locations. The company is new, growing, and looking to expand further.

Watch the video:

With the video, Anand Mahindra also wrote a caption that says, “No better—or more ‘delicious’—evidence of reverse colonization!”

People’s reactions to the post:

Let’s take a look at some hilarious replies.

Dabbawalla became a casestudy for a reason. To implement such strategies across cities/nations.. — Apurv Anand (@apurv_anand)

Wow, that's such a cool perspective! It's amazing to see how cultures can influence each other in unexpected ways. Thanks for sharing this unique take on reverse colonization! — VSR (@leandigitalvsr)

I think it isn’t about craziness for Indian food.



It is just delivery of frozen Indian cooked dishes to south Asian immigrants in stainless steel carriers to be reheated.



May be small Indian kitchens spread out across the place may work better than this massive logistics play. — Subbaraju (@SubbarajuX)