Viral: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of London Tiffin Service Inspired By Mumbai 'Dabbewalas'
The chairman of Mahindra Group shared a video of the recently launched London tiffin service, which is inspired by the famous Mumbai dabbawalas.
Anand Mahindra stays very active on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) and shares videos that have interesting observations of things around the world. A few days ago, he shared a video of the highest peak of Maharashtra, Mount Kalsubai, and its scenic beauty.
And now he has shared a video that showcases a recently opened tiffin service inspired by Mumbai's famous Dabbawalas tiffin service. The Dabbawalas system of tiffin delivery is very wide and provides hot and fresh lunch to all the places across the city. This tiffin delivery system is approximately a hundred years old and still working with full efficiency.
The tiffin delivery system in London is working on the same theory as the zero-waste system, and it has eliminated the use of single-use plastic. Instead of that, they are using traditional Indian steel tiffin boxes. It also shows that the dishes in tiffin are also Indian; they have paneer sabzi, mixed vegetables, and rice. The whole menu is also plant-based, and they wrap the tiffin boxes with a cloth and use bicycles to transport the vehicles to their locations. The company is new, growing, and looking to expand further.
Watch the video:
With the video, Anand Mahindra also wrote a caption that says, “No better—or more ‘delicious’—evidence of reverse colonization!”
People’s reactions to the post:
Followers of Anand Mahindra always praise the videos he posts, and they share their reactions. One of the users said, “It's it colonisation or a business opportunity?” In reply, he said, “It's it colonisation or a business opportunity?”
Published April 29th, 2024 at 13:50 IST