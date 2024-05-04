Advertisement

The social media trends are reaching everywhere, and if you are an avid social media user, you would have seen the viral “look between on your keyboard” trend. This trend has gone viral like anything, and people in this trend answer the questions in abbreviations that are fitted in certain places in between the other keys. Most of the posts left people laughing hard, and a similar incident is reported in this series. An X user posted something related to it in a conversation with her manager.

She posted a screenshot of her chat with the manager, in which the manager used this trend to give information about the appraisal.

Advertisement

The post was shared by @daalmakhniiii with a caption that says, “My boss needs to hesitate," along with a screenshot of the chat.

In the conversation, the first text message reads, “Is baar sabko appraisal milega (Everyone will get appraisal this time)”. It is followed by another text that reads, “Look between H and L on your keyboard." If you’re unaware, the letters between H and L say JK - just kidding.

Advertisement

My boss needs to hesitate pic.twitter.com/XBDesghpIT — S. (@daalmakhniiii)

The post was shared yesterday, and it has 35 million impressions and 9500 likes. Moreover, the impressions on it are increasing rapidly.

Advertisement

People in the comment section also shared their reactions to the post.

People’s reactions in the comments:

One user said, “But ismein jammu kashmir ko laane ki kya zaroorat thi?”

“teams ka interface instagram jaise nahi ho gaya?”

Advertisement

“If your boss needs to hesitate, it means you should find one new job.”

“Boss also goes with the trend.”

Advertisement