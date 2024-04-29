Advertisement

Viral News: A video from Chennai is circulating on social media, showing a toddler who is being rescued in a high-rise apartment.

The viral video shared by @Sachin54620442 on social media platform X, comes with a caption that says, ‘Dramatic rescue of a toddler in Chennai! Good samaritans came together to save the seven-month-old baby who accidentally slipped from the fourth floor and landed on a window porch. The incident took place at a high-rise apartment society in Thirumullaivoyal.’

In the viral video a seven-month-old baby can be seen hanging on top of a balcony and resident from the society are trying to rescue that little baby who is caught in the risky situation.

One man hanging out of his balcony trying grab baby in his hand, while some people are standing at the ground floor with mattresses and large sheets to catch hold the young baby incase if falls down.

Watch Viral Chennai Video Here:

The entire viral video sends shivers through the spine of the viewers and onlookers.

Netizens on the other hand are praising the swift action taken by the neighbours and the society members, which finally saved the life of the toddler.

