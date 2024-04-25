Viral News: Chennai Police K9 Squad Gets Adorable F1-Named Reinforcements

Advertisement

The craze for Formula-1 races is nowhere less than any other country and it is increasing. And in a recent scenario a viral news is creating buzz all over. The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has added three new puppies in their dog squad. And what’s different is that these are named after three Formula1 racers Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris.

The Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore introduced these new squad members to the canine members. The city police posted a video of this on Instagram.

The Greater Chennai Police wrote, “Three Belgian Shepherd pups were added to the Greater Chennai Police’s canine squad,” and posted the video of these three puppies.

Watch the Viral Video:

The video starts with showing the puppies on the table having leashes on the neck. Then the CoP Rathore puts medals around the neck, the formal process of adding them in the team, and poses for photographs with the new joinees.

The K9 squad helps the cops and soldiers to identify drugs, explosives, firearms, and other contraband substances, but they are also trained for patrolling alongside the officers. Moreover, they can also track and suspect the missing person with the scent smell.

People’s Reactions In the Comments:

The users in the comment section showed their views on this.

One user said, “Can’t wait too see them chasing Max.” Max was referred to as Max Verstappen, another F1 racer.

Another one said, “Some F1 fan named these pups....”

A third user said, “Loveable 😍... And kindly add native breed rajapalayam also like this kuttys❤️💯.. Even indian army had for there guard dog Kashmir border sir @greater_chennai_police_ chennai @cmotamilnadu ur lovable TN CITIZEN.”