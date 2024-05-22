Advertisement

Bengaluru, the silicon valley of India, is famous for its hard-hustling working culture. Every few days, social media witnesses the new heroics of corporate warriors multitasking with their work and daily life chores. We have seen people working in movie theatres, on roads, in traffic, sitting on scooters, and in many other places. And people on social media have named this event #peakbengaluru moments.

And in the new incident, a woman was seen standing in a shoe store with her laptop in her hands and attending a meeting on teams.

Check out the post:

The picture was posted by a user on X with a caption that reads, “Today in ⁦@peakbengaluru, I saw a person shoe shopping while attending a team meeting on her laptop.”

In this post the woman was seen standing in the shoe store holding a laptop in her hand and checking out the slippers in the store.

Today in ⁦@peakbengaluru⁩, I saw a person shoe shopping while attending a team meeting on her laptop. pic.twitter.com/qHQ2omYDIl — Karthik Bhaskara (@Kaey_bee)

The post was shared today in the morning and has gone viral since then. It has garnered 93,000 views. Also, it has 1,100 likes, 103 shares, and 142 comments.

People in the comment section gave their reactions to the post with trolling and funny banter.

User’s reactions to the post:

“My only thought is someone should introduce them to this unique invention called Bluetooth headphones.”

“This shows exactly how toxic the workplace and the managers and founders must be.”

“Not sure if this is something to be proud of. And to justify this, some industry leaders will say that there is no such thing as work-life balance!! That one should work for more hours..etc. This needs to stop. It is about humans, not machines.”

“Could have been done on the phone - both - the meeting and the shoe shopping.”

“These are the kind of people who made companies rescind Work From Home policies. Such a sad state. it creates an impression that people in India have no work ethics.”

“But the weather....”

“Or might be taking team members feedback on which one to purchase for her next team meeting in WFO..”