Uber driver from Canada in conversation with passenger at the backseat | Image:X

Viral News: A viral video that has surfaced on social media showcases an Uber driver who is having a conversation with a passenger sitting in the back seat.

The viral video shared by @crazyclipsonly on social media platform X shares the conversation happened between an uber driver and a passenger.

The viral video also comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Uber driver tells woman he would kidnap her if they were in Pakistan.’

The entire incident recorded on camera by the passenger is from Canada, where an uber driver tells passenger how she is more safer in Canada than compare to Pakistan.

Watch Viral Uber Driver Video Here:

Uber driver tells woman he would kidnap her if they were in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/GZpFVxB3ps — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly)

Netizens are sharing their views and thoughts on the viral video, many supporting driver.

One user wrote, 'He did not say that he wants to kidnap her. He said she would have been kidnapped by now if she lived in Pakistan... It seems clear he does not think it's a good thing by his tone of voice.'

Another user wrote, ‘With all the cuts in this video… I’m almost certain this is a conversation taking out of context.’

One more user says, ‘I hope she reported him and that he’s in the process of losing his job. This is absolutely unacceptable.’

The entire viral video post of Canadian uber driver was shared on social media platform X on May 16, 2024 and has received over 8.3M views so far and counting.