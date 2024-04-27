Advertisement

Viral News: Viral Vada pav girl who lands in one controversy after the other is in news once again.

A video is going viral on social media platform X showing viral Vada pav girl ‘Chandrika Gera Dixit’ involved in a heated argument with crowd on the streets of Delhi.

Advertisement

The viral video shared by @gharkekalesh on X, comes with a caption that says, ‘Kalesh b/w Viral Vadapav Girl, Her Mom and Crowd on Road’.

In the viral video vada pav girl, her mom can be seen having heated discussion with crowd on the street of Delhi. The entire incident was recorded on camera by onlookers who the made the entire video viral.

Advertisement

The verbal fight soon turned into physical squabble, her mother and another lady intervened and took Dixit away from the crowd.

Watch Viral Vada Pav Girl Video Here:

Advertisement

Kalesh b/w Viral Vadapav Girl, Her Mom and Crowd on Road (Context in Clip)

pic.twitter.com/yjyWhzOxhO — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh)

The exact location of this viral video is unknown and no police complaint has been lodged by any party so far.

Advertisement

Netizens are reacting to the viral Vada pav girl video. One user wrote, ‘Why are vadapav crying ? One vadapav cried for captaincy another vadapav is crying for reach’.

Another user wrote, ‘Other than her Rs50/- per Vada pao, why is this female daily on my X feed about something or the other? If someone could genuinely enlighten what the nautanki is all about.’

Advertisement

One more user wrote, ‘You can export Mumbai’s street food(Vada pav) to other places, but you can’t export Mumbai’s culture and decency. PS: what you eat at other places is substandard version of burger, not Mumbai Vada pav.’

Viral Vada pav girl came to spotlight after her video of selling vada pav went viral few months ago.