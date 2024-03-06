Advertisement

A viral video is making rounds on the internet in which a rare sight is caught. You have seen cars carrying high passengers but this one will blow your mind. A Mahindra Scorpio which is supposed to be a 9 seater SUV is carrying 18 people. The video becomes interesting when one after another 18 people come out of this Mahindra Scorpio.

The video was shared by an X user with username @rathor7_ on X (formerly Twitter). This video has got more than 75,000 views and 800 likes.

The caption of this video reads, “Desi people when they go to any marriage or function.”

Desi people when they go to any marriage or function pic.twitter.com/L2yyYWHARJ — narsa. (@rathor7_)

X users also took the humorous way and filled the reply section with hilarious comments.

One user wrote, “India mai kuch bhi possible hai.” Another one wrote, “Celebs coming to Jamnagar for Ambani Pre-wedding.” A third user wrote, “Scorpio the beast.”

