Viral news: A video is trending on social media featuring villagers rescuing a dog from a deep well. The viral video comes with a caption says, “Everyone loves their life” indicating the value of each life and how every live matters.

In the viral dog video three including a woman can be seen rescuing a dog who fell inside a well. These people throws a long rope keeping one end with them and the other end into the well, dog then catches the rope in its jaws holding it tight.

In the other part of the video two men pulls the rope in order to rescue the trapped dog, who finally comes out successfully.

The entire video show love of human for animal being, these villagers shows real concern and sends strong message through the viral video.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Viral video has got massive 73K views and counting.

Viewers on the other hand in the comment section are praising the act. One viewer says, “Wahh bhai...ese insan bhi hote hai duniya me” which translates to “such humans do exists in this world”, another viewer comments, “Bahut Accha kiya” which translates to “Well done”.

screengrab of comment section