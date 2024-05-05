Updated May 4th, 2024 at 22:57 IST
Viral Video: Agra School Teacher and Principal Fight Over Late-Coming Issue | WATCH
A video is going viral on social media showing a teacher and principal fighting with each other inside the classroom.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Viral News: A video is going viral on social media showing a teacher and principal fighting with each other inside the classroom.
The viral video shared by @DeepikaBhardwaj on social media platform X comes with a caption that says, ‘A Principal in Agra beat up a teacher this bad just because she came late to the school. Just look at her facial expressions. She's a PRINCIPAL’.
Advertisement
According to reports, the incident happened at a pre-secondary school in the Agra village of Seegana. The teacher, Gunja Chaudhary, was punished by the administration for arriving late to class, which led to a furious altercation.
The principal and the tutor got into a verbal argument after the teacher said that the principal had also been arriving late for the previous four days. Tensions mounted, and the video depicts the confrontation turning physical.
Advertisement
Watch Viral Agra Principal Teacher Fight Here:
The viral video shared on May 3, 2024 has gained over 180.8K Views so far. Netizens on the other hand sharing their thoughts and opinions on the viral principal teacher fight.
One viewer says, ''Why people show their frustrations and insecurities on others especially work colleagues? Its beyond comprehension..', another viewer wrote, ‘Glad that the teacher who got beaten was not male, otherwise the reason for the beating would have changed.’
Advertisement
Published May 4th, 2024 at 22:57 IST