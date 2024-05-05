Advertisement

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media showing a teacher and principal fighting with each other inside the classroom.

The viral video shared by @DeepikaBhardwaj on social media platform X comes with a caption that says, ‘A Principal in Agra beat up a teacher this bad just because she came late to the school. Just look at her facial expressions. She's a PRINCIPAL’.

Advertisement

According to reports, the incident happened at a pre-secondary school in the Agra village of Seegana. The teacher, Gunja Chaudhary, was punished by the administration for arriving late to class, which led to a furious altercation.

The principal and the tutor got into a verbal argument after the teacher said that the principal had also been arriving late for the previous four days. Tensions mounted, and the video depicts the confrontation turning physical.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Agra Principal Teacher Fight Here:

A Principal in Agra beat up a teacher this bad just because she came late to the school. Just look at her facial expressions. She's a PRINCIPAL 😭 @agrapolice pic.twitter.com/db8sKvnNvs — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj)

The viral video shared on May 3, 2024 has gained over 180.8K Views so far. Netizens on the other hand sharing their thoughts and opinions on the viral principal teacher fight.

screengrab of comment section

One viewer says, ''Why people show their frustrations and insecurities on others especially work colleagues? Its beyond comprehension..', another viewer wrote, ‘Glad that the teacher who got beaten was not male, otherwise the reason for the beating would have changed.’