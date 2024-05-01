Advertisement

Hyderabad: The leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, was seen riding a bike to the venue of the public gathering on Tuesday. In a video that has become popular on social media, he is seen riding a two-wheeler among his followers.

In the meantime, Hyderabad is seeing a lot of campaigning in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections. Asaduddin Owaisi is running door-to-door and speaking at public gatherings in an attempt to win the Hyderabad parliamentary seat for another term. On the other hand, Madhavi Latha, the BJP's nominee for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, is campaigning door-to-door in the Old City of Hyderabad in an attempt to win the seat.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Asaduddin Owaisi, currently has seven assembly segment areas. Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, and Malakpet Karwan are these assembly segments. The constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi from 1984 to 2004. Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of AIMIM, has represented the constituency since 2004.