Despite heavy rains, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday led an electrifying election campaign rally in Kokrajhar to support the UPPL candidate for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. He was seen dancing in the rain amid BJP supporters. The marathon campaign event stretched across three consecutive locations, with the final stop in Fakiragram. Sarma joined the crowd in dancing and chanting "Akou Ebar Modi Sarkar," which translates to "One more time, PM Modi."

Later he thanked the crowd on X for their support despite bad weather, "Deeply humbled to witness the massive support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kokrajhar LS today, despite heavy rains. The BJP and NDA voters are turning in large numbers to support their candidates while the opposition is in disarray."

The campaign rally in Kokrajhar witnessed an overwhelming display of enthusiasm and support from BJP loyalists despite the challenging weather conditions. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's energetic participation, including dancing in the rain alongside party supporters, added fervor to the event.

The rally, which spanned three locations, culminated in Fakiragram, where Sarma expressed his gratitude to the resilient crowd for standing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP despite the inclement weather. His acknowledgment of the unwavering support showcased the dedication of BJP and NDA voters in the region.

Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the crowd and chanted the slogan "Akou Ebar Modi Sarkar" which means “One more time, Modi Government” or “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar.” The Assam CM is campaigning heavily for the party and actively participating in the public meetings.

