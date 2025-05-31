Viral Video Shows Bengaluru 'Lady Don' and Gang Members Thrashing Man Brutally

Bengaluru: A video has surfaced on social media that shows a woman with some other goons beating a man. The video is said to be from Bengaluru’s Amruthahalli area, where a woman-led gang allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a salon owner over a business rivalry.

The accused, identified as Smitha alias Nisha, Kavya, and Mohammed, reportedly attacked Belliappa, a former employee of Nisha’s spa, after he opened his own salon. The video shared by NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs on social media X with a post that reads, “Meet Lady Don Nisha from Bengaluru who along with her gang members Kavya and Mohammed kidnapped a Man who was earlier working in her spa and doused him with petrol and threatened to set him alive on fire in the Amruthahalli area of the city.”

Lady Don Nisha Viral Video

Case of Attack and Kidnapping ?

According to reports, the trio stormed into Royal Choice Salon and Spa on Bhuvaneshwari Nagar Main Road, where they assaulted Belliappa, leaving him injured. The attack was captured on CCTV footage. The gang then forced him into a car, drove to Jakkur, and continued the assault for another 90 minutes, using beer bottles as weapons. Lady don Nisha also allegedly threatened to douse him with petrol and set him alive on fire.

Complaint Registered

Belliappa’s wife, Sanju PB, filed a complaint that her husband had previously worked as a manager at Nisha’s spa. After the business shut down, he started his own salon, which reportedly angered Nisha. This rivalry allegedly led to the violent attack.

Following the complaint and CCTV evidence, Bengaluru police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 3 have been arrested so far.