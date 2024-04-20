Advertisement

East Delhi: A 4-storey under construction building in the Kalyanpuri area of ​​East Delhi, collapsed on Saturday afternoon leading to a chaotic situation in the area. According to the police sources, during the incident, no casualty was reported as the building was vacated and people were shifted to safe places before the collapse. A video of the incident has also surfaced, wherein the 4 storey building can be seen collapsing on the street damaging a nearby house.

As per the information, the incident took place on Saturday at around 3.50 pm. It is being said that the said under construction building suddenly leaned towards one side, while construction work was going on.

Following the leaning of the building the people including labourers present there were immediately evacuated to a safe place. On information, the local police along with the fire department personnel and other concerned authorities reached the spot and vacated the nearby houses and barricaded that entire area.

Viral Video Captures 4-Storey Building Collapse in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri#Delhi #EastDelhi #Kalyanpuri #viralvideo #BuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/uVxLijBTxO — Republic (@republic)

The house later collapsed on the street damaging another nearby house during the incident. Further rescue operations are being carried out to clear the debris from the area and ensure movement on the street.

