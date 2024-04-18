Advertisement

Indian household dishes are incomplete without rice, and it is used in many dishes. From normal Jeera rice in the main course to kheer and payasam in the dessert, rice is everywhere in Indian food. People in India eat rice with many things and in many ways, including curries, veggies, curd, and others. But have you ever seen someone having rice with coffee? It's weird, isn’t it? A viral video is making the rounds on the internet in which a guy can be seen eating rice with a cup of coffee.

In this video, a man is sitting cross-legged on the floor while holding a plate with a mound of rice. And what happened next pulled out the souls of some rice lovers as well as the coffee lovers. The man pours coffee from a cup on the rice, like it is curry, and starts mixing it with his hands and taking a bite.

Advertisement

Watch The Viral Video:

The video has gotten more than 12 lakh views and 11,000 likes. People in the comment section expressed their views on the bizarre food combination.

Advertisement

One user called it “Coffee Kheer.”

One user asked in the comments, “Are you alive.”

Advertisement

And the reaction had no end at all, and started giving new combinations to try.

“Bhai kadhai chicken with ras malai.”

Advertisement

“Mix Coffee With mayo.”

“Try espresso mixed in pineapple juice.”

Advertisement

“Fried egg cappuccino me dip karke khao.”

Before this viral video, the artist tried coffee in pani puri showcasing his skill with coffee.