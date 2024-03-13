×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

Viral Video: Delhi's "Vada Pav Girl" in Tears, Accuses MCD Officials of Harassment

Delhi's 'Vada Pav Girl' alleges harassment by officials, seeks support; community rallies, citing unjust treatment and extortion.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Delhi's "Vada Pav Girl" in Tears, Accuses MCD Officials of Harassment
Delhi's "Vada Pav Girl" in Tears, Accuses MCD Officials of Harassment | Image:Instagram: foodbowlss
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The famous “Vada Pav girl” of Delhi, Chandrika Gera Dixit, has gained a lot of popularity for her delicious Vada Pav. Chandrika always treats her customers with a big smile and a positive aura. But now, in a viral video, the bubbly “Vada Pav Girl’ looked totally different; she was crying and broke down in front of the camera. 

She was seen crying on the phone. She said, “Bohot pareshan kar rahe hai…police wale…MCD wale.” She accused Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials of relentless harassment, threatening to shutter her pushcart and demanding increasing sums of money. Although the exact motive behind their actions remains unspecified, Dixit asserted that they solely seek financial gain, citing a recent payment of “around Rs. 30,000- Rs.35,000.” In all this, she echoed, “Sab paison ka khel hai.”
 

The video was posted by a food vlogger named “foodbowlss” on the Instagram and garnered millions of views. 

After sharing her ordeal with customers, she reportedly called her brother for help as MCD officials persisted with their threats. Seeking reassurance, she asked if her actions were justified, receiving overwhelming support affirming the legitimacy of earning a livelihood. In a display of solidarity, several food bloggers joined forces to advocate for Dixit and her business.

The users in the comment section took charge. One user wrote, “Plz get a proper FSSAI license and MCG license as per the food platform, After that, you have the full right to object on it.” 

A second user wrote, “It is not about men or women it is about the rules by the mcd. Basically these food stalls are an encroachment on the government land. And also if these foods stall are allowed then why do others have to buy a commercial property then get all the licenses from the authority. There are multiple licenses required and the price to get these licenses are way to expensive. So ofc why should we allow these stalls.”

Published March 13th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

Viral

