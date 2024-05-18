Advertisement

Viral News: Shocking video coming from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada district where a 6-year-old boy faced a life-threatening situation after an accidental electric shock left him unconscious.

The viral video shared on social media X by @sudhakarudumula comes with a caption that says, ‘In Vijayawada, a 6-year-old boy faced a life-threatening situation after an accidental electric shock left him unconscious. A doctor passing by noticed a distressed father carrying his son and immediately stopped to assess the situation. Realizing the severity of the boy's condition—no breathing and a weak pulse—the doctor wasted no time in administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) right on the roadside. After five minutes, the boy began breathing again. The boy was then shifted to the nearest hospital. Following a 24-hour observation period, the boy was discharged.’

In the viral video Vijayawada a lady doctor can be seen performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) on the boy who is lying on the road unconsciously.

Watch Viral Doctor Performs CPR Video Here:

A doctor passing by noticed a distressed father carrying his son and immediately

The doctor kept giving CPR and beating on boys chest multiple times which finally saved boy's life.

The netizens on the other hand are praising the doctor's efforts and expressing their thoughts and views on the viral video.

screengrab of comment section

One user wrote, ‘Kudos to the doctor. My thesis was on electric burn and the success rate of revival using CPR outside hospital is less than 10% hence makes this case even more remarkable.’

Another user wrote, ‘everyone must learn to administer CPR.’ One more user wrote, ‘Heartfelt salute to the doctor.’

The video is now going viral on social media with over 751.5K views and counting.

The entire viral video shows the importance of these life saving methods one should learn to handle such emergency situation.