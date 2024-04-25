Advertisement

A viral video has surfaced on the internet in which a teacher is recording the students in a very unique way. The people in the comments section were in awe after seeing how the video turned out in the end.

The video was taken at an unusual angle to record the students at a Montessori in Tamil Nadu, and this video will also make you smile.

The viral video of the students was taken by a teacher, while another teacher was sitting alongside the students. All of them were sitting on a small staircase. The teacher who was recording the video was lying on the floor, and she was pulled by someone for this process. And all of this hard work resulted in a heartwarming video. The caption of this video was, “Only for these cute smiles,” and it was worth it.

Watch the Video:

People’s Reactions In the Comments:

The social media users praised the efforts of the teachers to make the students laugh. One user wrote, “The effort by that teacher is 🔥🔥 🙌🙌🙌 and those cute smiles😍😍😍 no words.”

Another one said, “So cute......beautiful it is.”

A third one wrote, “Teacher kya kya kar sakte hai unki duniya hi alag hoti hai, har teacher bahut talented hota hai.”

“The lady who is shooting, is she really a teacher? If yes, you are a sweet teacher,” a user said.

“This has made my day. Appreciate the teacher's effort in getting those contagious laughs. I want to put my girl in such a school,” another user wrote in the comments.