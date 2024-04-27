Advertisement

Sreyasi Chaitan, a resident of PG accommodation, tackled the infamous hostel food struggle with a dash of humor in a viral Instagram video. Featuring her dinner plate adorned with rice, brinjal fry, and an unconventional roti, Chaitan quipped, "This might look like a roti, but don't be fooled. We eat it with salsa dip and some salad stuffed inside. This is a Mexican taco."

The video struck a chord with viewers, many unfamiliar with Mexican cuisine, as they chuckled at the uncanny resemblance between the crispy roti and a traditional taco shell. Chaitan's witty narration turned a mundane meal into an amusing anecdote.

Chaitan shared the video with a caption that says, “crispy tha😍.”

This incident isn't isolated; hostel food woes have gained traction online before. In another recent video, a student struggled to break through a rock-hard paratha, showcasing the disappointment of receiving tough, inedible flatbreads instead of the desired soft, buttery ones.

Chaitan's video injected levity into a universally relatable experience, shedding light on the culinary challenges faced by students in PG accommodations.

People’s Reactions in the comments:

One user said, “Taco Bell's getting the toughest competition ever... Best wishes.”

Another user wrote, “Nass kaat de roti se.”

A third one said, “Meanwhile my Maggie is boiling silently in the hostel room.”

