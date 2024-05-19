Advertisement

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media that shows a man trying to get control over a fire caught on a rickshaw in the middle of a busy street.

In the viral video a bunch of people can be seen trying to extinguish fire coming out of the engine of an auto rikshaw, but fail to do so after several attempts of putting buckets of water.

Meanwhile another man comes running from behind with coca cola bottle in his hands and sprinkles it on fire with full pressure just like a fire extinguisher, and eventually controls fire.

The viral video of man uses cola to extinguish fire was shared by @gunsnrosesgirl3 on social media X, with an interesting caption that says, ‘Using cola to extinguish a fire.’ This video is now going viral on social media with 15.5M views and counting.

Netizens on the other hand are praising the young man's presence of mind and debating how a carbonated drink can be helpful in controlling fire.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Using cola to extinguish a fire

pic.twitter.com/1EcUu0zXPz — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3)

One user wrote, ‘Coke and other fizzy drinks have pressurized carbon dioxide (CO2), up to 1,200 pounds per square inch, so they work as fire extinguishers in case of emergency. EXCELLENT IDEA.’

Another user wrote, ‘Yes , because of the Co2 dissolved in it. This gas will block oxygen from the fire. This is my analysis.’

One more user wrote, ‘Yes for class C fires it works! Dude just happens to have a bottle of cola handy.’

