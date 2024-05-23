Advertisement

Viral News/ Banda (UP): A video going viral on social media shows a medical shop owner and customer engaged in an ugly fight over Rs 100 in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district.

The viral video shared by times_trending on social media platform Instagram shows the owner of a medical shop and customers engaged in a physical fight. The viral video post comes with a caption that says, ‘Medical Store Owners and Ladies in Banda UP.’

Advertisement

A woman in the viral video can be seen pulling the hair of a girl and slapping her badly. Another woman comes from behind and pulls that woman's hair.

In the entire video, a bunch of people can be seen fist fighting and pushing each other.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video Here:

The viral post further says, ‘lol, this all happened just because of ₹100’, which is shocking enough to see people fighting over such a small amount.

The video was shared 22 hours ago and has gone viral on social media since then.

Advertisement

Banda Police, however, took notice of this viral video and shared a tweet in this regard.

According to Banda police, ‘In this case, there was a minor dispute between the two parties over a loan of Rs. 100. The woman submitted an application stating that the matter between the two parties has been resolved and requested not to take legal action.’