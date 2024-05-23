Updated May 23rd, 2024 at 18:24 IST
Viral Video: Medical Shop Owner And Customer Fight For Rs 100 in UP's Banda District | WATCH
A video going viral on social media shows a medical shop owner and customer engaged in an ugly fight over Rs 100 in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district.
India
- 2 min read
The viral video shared by times_trending on social media platform Instagram shows the owner of a medical shop and customers engaged in a physical fight. The viral video post comes with a caption that says, ‘Medical Store Owners and Ladies in Banda UP.’
A woman in the viral video can be seen pulling the hair of a girl and slapping her badly. Another woman comes from behind and pulls that woman's hair.
In the entire video, a bunch of people can be seen fist fighting and pushing each other.
Watch Viral Video Here:
The viral post further says, ‘lol, this all happened just because of ₹100’, which is shocking enough to see people fighting over such a small amount.
The video was shared 22 hours ago and has gone viral on social media since then.
Banda Police, however, took notice of this viral video and shared a tweet in this regard.
According to Banda police, ‘In this case, there was a minor dispute between the two parties over a loan of Rs. 100. The woman submitted an application stating that the matter between the two parties has been resolved and requested not to take legal action.’
Published May 23rd, 2024 at 18:24 IST