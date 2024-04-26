Viral Video: Nisarga Grand Hotel Served Free Benne Khali Dosa and Ghee Laddu To Bengaluru Voters

Advertisement

The awaited Lok Sabha elections 2024 has started and the country is witnessing a huge queue in front of polling booths. But apart from it there is a different queue of voters seen with inked fingers. Large numbers of people were standing outside the Nisarga Grand Hotel on Nrupathunga Road to eat the free banne khali dosa, ghee laddu with juice.

The Nisarga Grand Hotel was offering all these to all those citizens who cast their vote in the state Lok Sabha elections today. This was done to motivate the voters and to boost the turnout. People of all ages were seen standing there to get the delicious dishes. Following this trend a restro-pub in Bellandur, Deck of Brews, will offer a free mug of beer and discount offers to the voters on April 27 and 28.

“We want to reward voters who have participated in the and contributed to the nation’s development,” the owner of the pub, Prafulla Raya said.

Watch The Video:

Long queues were seen at Nisarga Grand Hotel on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru, which is offering free benne khali dosa, ghee laddu, and juice on April 26 to voters who display their inked fingers as proof of voting. https://t.co/l7uewY0Odo pic.twitter.com/XpeNwaAONk — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_)

Rapido, a taxi service, said they would give free rides to people who have difficulty moving or are old and want to vote in Bengaluru. They'll offer this service for both auto rickshaws and cabs. Also, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will run trains for longer than usual on Friday.

In Bengaluru, there are some important people running for office. In the South, Tejasvi Surya from the BJP is running against Sowmya Reddy from the Congress. In another area, DK Suresh from the Congress, who is the brother of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is competing against Dr CN Manjunath from the BJP.

In Bengaluru North, where the BJP is strong, Shobha Karandlaje, who is also a Union Minister, is running against MV Rajeev Gowda from the Congress. And in Bengaluru Central, the current MP PC Mohan is running against Mansoor Ali Khan from the Congress.

