Viral Video: Nitish Kumar Puts Plant on Officer’s Head During Public Event

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has once again proved that when it comes to public appearances, you never know what might take root.

Nitish Kumar casually placed a potted plant on an officer’s head during an official event and it was all caught on camera. The video has since gone viral, with social media turning the moment into meme gold.

The incident unfolded during a government event where Dr. S. Siddharth, head of ACS Education and Director of LN Mishra Institute, offered a ceremonial plant to the Chief Minister.

Not the First Time

This isn’t the first time Nitish Kumar has left Bihar and beyond scratching their heads. Earlier this year, he made headlines for chuckling during the national anthem at an international sporting event.