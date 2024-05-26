Advertisement

Viral Video: A video showing two auto rickshaws racing on a city road has gone viral on social media, prompting the police to launch an investigation. The incident occurred on Jamnagar Road on Friday night, capturing the attention of both locals and authorities.

In the video, the two auto drivers are seen engaging in stunts and speeding down the road. They reportedly placed bets, with money visible in the video. The police are trying to find out if the race was a planned event or an impromptu contest happened suddenly.

Authorities are reviewing the video to identify the drivers and understand the circumstances leading to the race. The police warn that such dangerous behavior can harm the drivers and put other people on the road at risk.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

