Pune: At a Pune station, a vigilant member of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a passenger who was about to tumble to the ground while boarding a moving local train. The official DRM Pune Central Railway Twitter account shared the footage on Thursday along with a warning to users not to board or exit a moving train.

RPF Staff Acts swiftly

A man is seen attempting to catch a moving train at the beginning of the 9-second footage. He stumbled, entering and being dragged onto the platform. When he witnessed this occurring in front of him, Digambar Desai, an RPF staff on duty at the platform, hurried to assist the traveller. In order to keep the passenger from falling onto the tracks, the rail personnel grabbed him and pulled him away from the moving train. The RPF officer's prompt action was caught on camera by the railway station's CCTV system.

Amidst the hustle at Pune station, MSF staff Mr. Digambar Desai's quick action and bravery saved a passenger from a near-fatal accident on board train no. 11301 Udyan Express. A true testament to dedication to passenger service.🙌 pic.twitter.com/hcGncUV94x — DRM Pune (@drmpune) March 28, 2024

Message From Indian Railways

Requesting that people avoid boarding a moving train, the Ministry of Railways re-shared the video. The caption reads, “Amidst the hustle at Pune station, MSF staff Mr. Digambar Desai's quick action and bravery saved a passenger from a near-fatal accident on board train no. 11301 Udyan Express. A true testament to dedication to passenger service.”

At the Warangal railway station, a female Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable recently displayed incredible bravery by saving a woman from falling under a moving train. The woman can be seen getting off the moving train at the railway station in the CCTV footage. In order to keep the passenger from falling on the tracks, Sonali Molake, an RPF constable on duty at the platform, was praised by railway officials for her presence of mind.



