Viral Video of Varanasi Ropeway Cabin Swaying Like a Pendulum Sparks Debate; Officials Clarify

Varanasi: A video of a ropeway gondola from the under-construction Varanasi urban ropeway swinging visibly in the air during a test run has gone viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions online and public safety concerns.

The footage, which shows a ropeway cabin swaying nearly like a pendulum near the Cantonment Railway Station, has led to widespread discussion about the project’s structural integrity and design.

The Kashi Ropeway, India’s first urban aerial cable car system, is being constructed to connect Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station with Godowlia, reducing the current travel time from nearly 45 minutes by road to around 15 minutes. The project, estimated to cost between Rs. 800-Rs. 815 crore, is still in the advanced testing phase and not yet open for public use.

In response to the viral video, officials from the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) have clarified that what is visible in the clip is part of a standard safety test.

According to the government fact check, the ropeway gondolas were subjected to emergency brake and sway tests to measure their behavior under dynamic loads and wind forces. The observed swing, they said, falls within permissible design limits and is a built-in feature of the suspension system to absorb motion and reduce stress on structural components.

“The gondolas are engineered with flexible joints and spring-loaded supports that allow for controlled movement”, an official statement explained, adding that the ropeway complies with international safety standards such as those set by CEN and BIS. Authorities also stressed that the sway seen in the video does not indicate any mechanical or operational deficiency.

Despite official reassurances, many social media users expressed scepticism. Some described the footage as alarming and questioned whether the ropeway would be safe for commuters once operational, with several critics highlighting the project’s high public expenditure. Others defended the design, noting that controlled cabin flexibility is common in cable transport systems to enhance performance in wind and during sudden stops.