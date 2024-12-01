Viral Video: Plane Struggles at Chennai Airport Runway due to Poor Weather Condition

Chennai: A video that has surfaced on social media captures the moment when a plane struggles to land at Chennai International Airport.

Adverse weather conditions at Chennai International Airport lead to poor visibility at the airport after cyclone Fengal makes landfall near Puducherry.

The cyclonic storm brought heavy rains to the coastal districts, inundating houses and hospitals and making daily life stand still.

It was an IndiGo A321 Neo aircraft that battled winds while attempting to land at Chennai as Cyclone Fengal swept through the region; the video footage of the plane landing was before the airport announced to halt its operations.

Chennai Airport Plane landing Video

Chennai airport on Friday announced suspension of operations till 4 am on December 1 following heavy inundation of runways and the taxiway, due to the cyclone 'Fengal' triggered rains and the 'adverse weather condition,' with over 50 flights being cancelled and scores of passengers left in the lurch.

Official sources here said the two runways and the taxiway were inundated and as many as 55 flights were cancelled and 19 others diverted, adding, the services include both domestic and international operations. Earlier in the day, when the airport was operational, at least 12 flights were delayed.

The Chennai airport in a post on 'X' said that a team of senior officials was closely monitoring the situation to facilitate the earliest resumption of operations as meteorological conditions improve.

Cyclone Fengal Losses Grip