Viral Video: Police Hits Bull With Stick As It Chases Him On Busy Road | Watch

Uttar Pradesh: A video of a police official being chased by a bull, followed by him beating the animal with a stick has surfaced online from the Hardoi area of Uttar Pradesh. A few locals were also seen assisting the cop in dealing with the bull. The incident took place during the night time on a buzzling street recording vehicular movement.

In the viral video the police officer is attempting to drive away a bull blocking his bike. Despite repeated efforts to scare the bull away with his stick, the situation became a heated fight between the cop and the bull, the reason behind the same was unknown.

सांड पड़ गया पुलिसकर्मी के पीछे लग रहा है सांड की शिकायत का निस्तारण नहीं हुआ इसीलिए सांड नें हेड कांस्टेबल पर हमला बोल दिया सांड द्वारा पुलिसकर्मी को दौड़ा नें का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी हो रहा है वायरल pic.twitter.com/7Kc4lMOlwz — जनाब खान क्राइम रिपोर्टर (@janabkhan08)

Seconds into the clip, the bull was seen chasing the man as he tried to run away from its sight and stand around a nearby pole. The bull didn't give up its fight and it continued to take rounds against the pole trying to allegedly attack the cop.

It was noted that some people from the vicinity volunteered to help the policeman and free him from the bull's anger. A young man was seen holding a long stick and hitting the animal on its head, but to no avail. The bull hit back and rushed itself onto him in full force, leaving him scared and running away towards the road. Managing to escape from the bull, the man slammed into a bike carrying a family of three.

A while later, the bull was seen resting on the roadside.

The video has gone viral on social media. Many people are sharing it online on different platforms with their opinions on the incident.