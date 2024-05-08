Advertisement

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old fruit seller in Bahadurpura area was electrocuted to death on Tuesday, May 7, during extremely strong rainstorms that lashed parts of Telangana. The deceased, identified as Fakru, came into contact with an electric pole after he had leaned on it to cross a flooded road.



Initially, onlookers ignored him, assuming he was drunk, but later they alerted the Bahadurpura Police, who sent him to an ambulance for medical care. However, the medical staff declared him dead when they arrived. The incident was recorded by the CCTV camera installed on the footpath. On social media platforms, the video has become extremely viral. A man is seen in it touching a pole as he crosses a flooded road before abruptly falling to the ground. At the Bahadurpura Police station, a case has been filed.

Be careful, stay away from #ElectricityPole during rain.#CCTv : A man died of electrocution after he touched an electricity pole, during heavy rains, near Bahadurpura 'X' road in Hyderabad.#HyderabadRains #Hyderabad #Electrocution #ElectricShock pic.twitter.com/jDB5Jr7IxA — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy)

A few months ago, in the Whitefield neighborhood of Bengaluru, a 23-year-old mother and her nine-month-old child were fatally electrocuted by a broken piece of an 11kV power line that had fallen down the footpath a short distance from the Bescom local power distribution company's office. The routine began: compensation was declared, officials were suspended. But what modifications were made? Who pays attention to such a horrible loss of life? Probably none, at least not until the next "accident," when the procedure will be carried out once more.

One of India's biggest safety concerns, particularly during the monsoon season, has come to light due to several electrocution deaths. Not much is talked about, but electrocution deaths have been one of the leading causes of accidental deaths in India, coming in second only to falls, poisoning, road accidents, and drowning.