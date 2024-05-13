Advertisement

Hyderabad: As polls for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana are underway on May 13, political figures are vying for public attention. One such act, performed on Sunday, by AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, went viral on social media. Political speeches and campaigning are prohibited 48 hours prior to voting due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

#Hyderabad- With election campaign ending on 11th May, Aimim chief @asadowaisi spends time playing his favourite sport at hyderabad.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/klzgJWzWN3 — Mohd Dastagir Ahmed (@Dastagir_Hyd)

On Sunday morning, University of Hyderabad (UoH) students came out to play football with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Asaduddin Owaisi, a sitting member of the Lok Sabha from Hyderabad and the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), decided on the spur of the moment to play with local children in the afternoon.

While traveling back to Shastripuram, the president of the AIMIM party happened to spot some kids playing cricket. Asaduddin Owaisi exited the vehicle and walked over to the youngsters. After roughly ten minutes of cricket play, he departed from the area. On all social media platforms, the footage of a friendly Asaduddin Owaisi enjoying some cricket has gone viral. Elections for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha are being held in Telangana. In 17 Telangana parliamentary constituencies, almost a hundred candidates from political parties and independents are competing.