Agra: Animal rights activists are generally defined as people who act in any way to lessen the suffering of animals. This could be accomplished by organizing sit-ins or demonstrations or by taking drastic actions, such working with the government and local authorities to pass legislation that protects animals. The Prevention of Cruelty (Animal Birth Control) Rules, 2023 and the Animal Welfare Board of India stipulate that civic entities must pick up and sterilise street dogs. While these dogs are typically released back into the same area following their surgery and recuperation, animal groups have consistently voiced opposition to this practice.

Similarly, an old video showing a biker in Uttar Pradesh releasing a bunch of dogs from a van registered to the Agra Municipal Corporation has gone viral. The incident, which was captured on camera and posted to X (previously Twitter), has caused conflicting responses among online users.

A man riding a bike follows the vehicle in the opening scene of the video. There was a cage with street dogs inside of it. They were probably supposed to be moved to another location. Gently, the man approached the vehicle, lowered the flap, and opened the cage door. The dogs appeared unsure at first whether to jump from the moving vehicle as the gates opened. But the animals started to jump out of the cage one by one and make their way out.

Some X-users praised the biker and called his actions "good job," while others were critical of him. "He has to be taken into custody! One user said, "Who knows how many have been bitten by them?" "This is incorrect; he has no idea where they are being taken. That's why it's essential to have both common sense and education." Another person claimed that this person needs to face harsh consequences. "Completely incorrect. People in the area that stray dogs inhabit are seriously threatened by them," A third person angrily remarked.