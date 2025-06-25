Viral Video Shows Man Paraded Shirtless on Police Jeep in Jammu After Theft Allegation, Probe Ordered

Jammu: A man from Kashmir was publicly humiliated by police in Jammu after he was accused of theft. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man is seen shirtless, with his hands tied and a garland of shoes around his neck, sitting on the bonnet of a police jeep.

The video shows the man being paraded through a public area while people, including some policemen, cheer and shout around him. His head remained lowered as the vehicle moved through the area.

According to reports, the accused was allegedly under the influence of drugs when he was caught. A local man had reportedly identified him as the person who stole ₹40,000 from him a few days earlier. When the victim confronted him, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked, injuring him. The police later chased and caught the man.

Following public outrage over the treatment of the accused, the Jammu police admitted that the behaviour of the personnel involved was not acceptable.

Jammu SSP Joginder Singh said, “The action of the police personnel is unprofessional and unbecoming of members of a disciplined force. This calls for stern departmental action.”