Viral Video Shows Tourist Waving Pistol In Kasol Market After Firing, Youth Reported Injured

Kasol: A disagreement over parking in Kasol’s crowded market exploded into violence when a tourist allegedly drew a pistol and shot a local youth. The incident, which occurred in full public view in one of Himachal Pradesh’s busiest tourist hubs, left shoppers, traders and visitors in a panic-like situation at the site. Videos of the alleged waving of a pistol after firing surfaced online and went viral on social media.

According to reports, the clash began with a verbal exchange between tourists and local youths over where a vehicle was parked. The altercation escalated quickly in the busy market area and the argument soon turned physical. In the middle of the scuffle, one of the tourists is said to have pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking a young local man who was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The footage that followed the incident drew massive attention on social media, with the netizens demanding strict action against the culprit. The clips circulating on social media appear to show a man in a white shirt walking through the market waving a pistol openly after the shot was fired. The onlookers kept their distance as he stood on the road with the weapon in hand before companions reportedly pulled him away and left the scene.

The traders and local residents termed the incident fearful at a tourist place, where a number of tourists arrive daily. According to the locals, after the firing, the people ducked for cover while some rushed to help the injured youth. The firing in a destination packed with tourists amplified anxiety among shopkeepers and visitors who had not expected such violence over a parking space. Several recordings captured crowds gathering amid shouting and commotion as they tried to make sense of what had happened.

Advertisement

The police said that they launched an immediate operation after being alerted to the firing. The police officers tracked the suspects and arrested four accused linked to the incident before they could leave the area. The pistol allegedly used in the shooting was recovered along with the vehicle the group had been travelling in.

Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Madan Lal Kaushal confirmed that the case was a result of a parking dispute in Kasol market. He said that 4 accused had been taken into custody and the weapon and vehicle seized. A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions and a probe is underway. SP Kaushal was firm that Himachal would not accept attempts to disturb peace, saying, “Such incidents will not be tolerated in Himachal Pradesh. Any attempt to disturb law and order in Dev Bhoomi will be dealt with strictly.”

Advertisement