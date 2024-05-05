Advertisement

Haveri: A shocking video has reportedly surfaced from Karnataka’s Haveri district, wherein a woman was allegedly tied to an electric pole and thrashed by an angry mob after her son eloped with a girl from another community residing in the area. The incident purportedly took place in Aremallapur Village of Ranebennur Taluk, which is located in Haveri district. Reports claimed that the incident took place a few days ago, however, the viral video purportedly of the incident surfaced on Saturday.

According to the information, the incident was reported from the Haveri district, wherein the woman from Aremallapur village of Ranebennur taluk was allegedly tied to an electric pole and thrashed by an angry mob. It was being alleged that the son of the woman had eloped with a girl from another community, following which the family members of the girl barged into her house and beat her up.

Six people including 3 women have been arrested by the police

Following the incident which happened on April 30 in Ranebennur Rural Police station limits -- six people, including three women have been arrested, the police sources said.

Sources claimed that the victim is 50-year-old Hanumavva Medleri, while the three accused have been identified as Chandrappa, Gangappa and Gahitevva.

The police said that Hanumavva Medleri's son Manjunath, was in love with a girl from another community of the same village for the last two years. The girl's family was objecting to their relationship, which had often led to the quarrel between the two families. Due to the quarrel, Manjunath, had left the village and was staying with his sister in some other village for around a year.

According to the police, the girl's family was planning to get her married and amid this, Manjunath returned to his village last week and eloped with the girl.

Subsequently, the girl's family members barged into the house of the boy and caught hold of Medleri. They dragged her onto the streets and tied her to an electric pole with rope. She was allegedly assaulted by a group of women and three other men.

Later, a few villagers gathered there and objected to it. They advised the accused women and men to leave Manjunath's mother.

Meanwhile, on information, the police rushed to the spot and took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment. She also recorded her statement over the incident, based on which, the police registered a case under various relevant sections and arrested 6 accused including 3 women in connection with the incident.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Ranebennur Rural police station.

Meanwhile, as the incident surfaced on social media, the netizens are reacting sharply over the incident seeking stringent action against all the accused involved in the incident.



