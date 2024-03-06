Viral Video: Student Could Not Pay Fees, Marries Teacher In Return | WATCH

Advertisement

Viral news: A video is going viral on social media today, claiming a student marries his teacher when she could not pay the tuition fees.

The video is rapidly going viral on social media and people across the internet are showing there interest in the viral video. However, this video could be a part of a prank as well.

Advertisement

In the viral video a girl can be seen wearing school uniform along with a man donning garland also women has applied ‘sindoor’ on her forehead, which is a part of Hindu marriage tradition.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Advertisement

In the second part of the video, man himself confessing in front of a camera, says, “I am his teacher, she could not pay her fees amounting ₹10,000, therefore marries me in return.”

Advertisement

The video is becoming viral on social media drawing attention of netizens. Comment section on the other hand is full of funny emojis, as netizens taking jibe at the viral video.

screengrab of comment section