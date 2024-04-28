Viral Video Takes You Back To Birthday Parties Of Your Childhood | WATCH | Image:Instagram: theflavorfulbowl

Remember the good old days' birthday parties and the food that we used to get? At that time, there were no three-course meals or other things, but still, the enjoyment used to be great. Recently, a viral video has been making the rounds on the internet, which has brought back all the memories of childhood birthday parties.

The viral video was posted by an Instagram page named theflavorfulbowl and has garnered almost 90 lakh views. The plate has everything that we used to get at our friend's birthday parties.

Apart from playing games, dancing, having fun, and putting on birthday caps, there was another thing that was the showstopper—the birthday plate.

This plate has all the dishes that people used to serve on their birthdays, which include a piece of cake, samosa, biscuits, 1 Rasgulla, a little namkeen, chips, toffees, and one glass of cold drink. Don’t you feel your childhood again?

Watch the viral video:

The viral video got 9 million views and more than 3 lakh likes. It was posted with a caption that says, “Tag your bachpan ka dost.”

The video made social media users nostalgic and started commenting with their childhood memories.

People’s reactions to the comment:

One user said, “Jo khushi is parti me milti thi na wo ab khi ni milti.”

“Those were the days! Birthday parties at home were literally the best,” a second one said.

“I remember we used to check who got a bigger slice of cake on their plate.”

