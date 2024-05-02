Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 20:15 IST
Viral Video: Two Bulls Fight Badly in the Market Ends Up Inside Saree Store | WATCH
A video is circulating on social media showcasing bullfights in a busy market place. Bulls are so busy fighting with each other that they end up in saree store
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Viral News: A video is circulating on social media showcasing bullfights in a busy market place. Bulls are so busy fighting with each other that they end up inside a saree store.
Details of Viral Video:
Advertisement
The viral video is shared by @gharkekalesh on social media platform X. The viral video comes with a caption that says, ‘Kalesh b/w Two Bulls inside Saree Store’.
In the viral video two bulls can be seen wrestling with each other, the fight was so intense that people in the market place could do nothing more than simply stand and watch the entire episode.
Advertisement
These bulls fought badly went inside a saree store and destroyed the entire shop. The entire episode was captured by people in the camera who were present at the market place at that point in time.
Watch Viral Bull Fight Video Here:
Advertisement
The viral video was shared on social media X two days ago and has gained around 233.1K Views so far.
Advertisement
The netizens on the other end are taking a jibe on the two bulls fighting in the market. One viewer says, ‘They came to purchase the saree but didn't get the proper discount’.
One more user comments, 'Dono apni gf ke liye sari kharadne aaye honge'.
Advertisement
Another user comapred this with a WWE fight comments, ‘Dear Bulls association, venue of WWE match wasn’t that great’.
Advertisement
Published May 2nd, 2024 at 20:15 IST