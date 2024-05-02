Advertisement

Viral News: A video is circulating on social media showcasing bullfights in a busy market place. Bulls are so busy fighting with each other that they end up inside a saree store.

Details of Viral Video:

The viral video is shared by @gharkekalesh on social media platform X. The viral video comes with a caption that says, ‘Kalesh b/w Two Bulls inside Saree Store’.

In the viral video two bulls can be seen wrestling with each other, the fight was so intense that people in the market place could do nothing more than simply stand and watch the entire episode.

These bulls fought badly went inside a saree store and destroyed the entire shop. The entire episode was captured by people in the camera who were present at the market place at that point in time.

Watch Viral Bull Fight Video Here:

pic.twitter.com/w9ZnYkqpgz — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh)

The viral video was shared on social media X two days ago and has gained around 233.1K Views so far.

The netizens on the other end are taking a jibe on the two bulls fighting in the market. One viewer says, ‘They came to purchase the saree but didn't get the proper discount’.

screengrab of comment section

One more user comments, 'Dono apni gf ke liye sari kharadne aaye honge'.

Another user comapred this with a WWE fight comments, ‘Dear Bulls association, venue of WWE match wasn’t that great’.