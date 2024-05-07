Viral Video: Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Sparks Social Media Buzz With Ford Mustang

Advertisement

The new social media fame of Delhi’s “Vada Pav Girl,” Chandrika Dixit, has become a sensation recently. She got famous for her Vada Pav stall in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, and she always has a huge crowd at her stall daily. Recently, she again made it to the headlines when she was taken away by the Delhi Police after an altercation over blocked roads when she organised Bhandara near her stall.

Now Chandrika is back in the social media trend after she was seen in her new car, which is a Ford Mustang. A little while after posting this video, it went viral and got more than 9 lakh views.

The video was shared, and there was a huge crowd gathered around the Ford Mustang. After this, the camera went back to the boot space of the car, and it opened. In the boot, the vada pav girl was seen crouched with a plate full of vada pav bread. And, from the inside, she said, “A big announcement is coming soon. Stay tuned.”

Listening to this, the crowd started cheering and applauding.

Chandrika Dixit also shared a video on her official Instagram account with a caption that says, “Vada Pav Girl starts selling vada pav in a Mustang Car.”

Prior to this, she also shared a video of her purchasing an iPhone. The video was posted two days ago. In the video, she moves out of her Ford Mustang, walks up to a shop, and buys the latest iPhone, iWatch, and AirPods.

She often posts reels in which she is driving luxurious cars, including Porsche, Bentley, and others.