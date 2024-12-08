Viral Video: Vegetarian Family Created Ruckus at Restaurant in Meerut Over Chicken

Meerut (UP): A purely vegetarian family was offered chicken at a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. But there's a twist, as the family objected only after finishing the entire dinner.

The entire family gorged on chicken and found out only when the chicken was added to the bill.

According to police, a family who requested vegetarian cuisine at a restaurant became enraged when they were offered roasted chicken, saying that the restaurant staff members intended to "corrupt" their religion on purpose.

On Friday evening, an incident occurred at Romeo Lane restaurant at the Down Town Complex in Ganganagar, Meerut.

The family had ordered a vegetarian dish, but they were served roasted chicken. As the family realised that it was a non-vegetarian dish, they created a ruckus in the restaurant.

A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The family has filed a complaint at Ganganagar police station, alleging that the Muslim staff at the restaurant intentionally tried to "corrupt" their religion by serving non-vegetarian food.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, said that the matter is under investigation.